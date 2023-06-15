Inside Anne Hathaway’s Fashion ~Diary~: See Photos of the Actress’ Best Outfits Over the Years

From having the biggest ​onscreen glow-up on The Princess Diaries to entering the world of fashion in The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway has effortlessly become a style icon throughout her career. However, fans have noticed her immaculate wardrobe choices over the past few years.

Anne discussed her style evolution with Vogue in September 2022, revealing she “has to be able to live in” her clothes and looks for pieces that are a “very wearable look without sacrificing any of the style.”

That being said, a well-dressed celebrity is the product of a visionary stylist, like Erin Walsh.

“[Walsh] has been so inspiring to me, the way she manages to take in her own style but ground them in a sense of timelessness. It has created a greater opportunity for me to explore,” the New York native admitted. “When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based on fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don’t mind doing things wrong. I don’t think I’ll fall apart, and the stakes don’t feel so high. So I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy.”

The Les ​Misérables actress ~officially~ became a fashion it girl when she became the face of Versace in April 2023. Donatella Versace announced the big news via Instagram alongside a black and white headshot of her muse.

“I am thrilled to be launching the Versace Icons collection; this is very personal to me. The multi-faceted and inspirational women we dress talk about how Versace makes them feel: considered, confident and stunning,” the famous Italian designer wrote at the time.

Donatella went on to announce Anne’s new role in the company, while listing reasons why the A-lister is “the most amazing Versace woman.”

“I am a huge fan of her work, of course, but more than that, I admire her as a woman. She is a huge star, she is a businesswoman, she is creative, and she is exceptionally kind,” she continued. “That is what makes a Versace Icon!”

The following month, Anne became the best-dressed celebrity at the Met Gala when she arrived at the star-studded event in a custom Versace safety pin dress after a five-year hiatus. Not only did she replicate the 1994 Versace dress supermodel Elizabeth Hurley wore, but she even wore a vintage accessory that is a rare find.

She told Vogue on the red carpet, “ I have to give a shoutout to my hair stylist Orlando Pita. He brought a camellia from a Versace show in the ’90s.”

