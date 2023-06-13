​Did Eva Longoria Get Plastic Surgery? The Actress’s Favorite Treatments and Her Before, After Photos

Everlasting beauty! Eva Longoria was one of the hottest ‘90s bombshells and has continued to flaunt her stunning features on and off the big screen. As the Flamin’ Hot director has maintained her youthful looks over the years, fans have wondered if she has leaned toward plastic surgery for help.

Eva has yet to claim she has had work done, but she has been an advocate for cosmetic upkeep and believes everyone has the right to get plastic surgery without judgment.

“It’s about feeling good about yourself, and only you know what that entails,” she said during a February 2023 interview with POPSUGAR. “I don’t think anybody should be shamed into keeping anything a secret, and nobody should be forced to divulge what they’re doing. You don’t have to say, ‘I’m doing this, this, and this.’ And then on the other side, if you are, there shouldn’t be this shaming about it like, ‘Ugh, you do that?’ To each [their] own.”

And her own has been recurring non-invasive Morpheus8 Body and EvolveX cosmetic treatments by InMode. The Desperate Housewives actress praised the radio frequency treatment for “always leaving her body tighter.” Eva further shared she “specifically” uses the procedure for “waking up the collagen stimulation” in her stomach and gives her muscles an “extra kick.”

The Unplugging star became an ambassador for Morpheus8 in September 2022 and has since shared her story on how she discovered the service after welcoming her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, in 2018.

“I started working out; I was back on my regimen, exercising, eating well, sleeping well, and you know, my stomach wasn’t as tight and my skin wasn’t as tight as I wanted it to be,” she ​explained to the publication, revealing she heard about the treatments from a member of her mommy and me group. “I just thought, ‘Wow, this is such a great life hack,’ and I felt like it was a secret I’d never known. I was so happy it came from a mom as opposed to a celebrity, like it’s not only rich people who do this. Everybody knew about this laser that could stimulate your collagen and tighten your skin. I was like, ‘How did I not know about that?’”

Besides her holy grail radioactive treatment, Eva is a skincare girly and naturally has an on-point beauty routine. Given she is a global ambassador for L’Oréal, the Texas native has done her fair share of experimentation and has learned what products work for her skin.

“First and foremost I’m a big sunblock user. If you’re talking about skincare you have to use sunblock,” she told Prevention in March 2022, noting she is a “big serum person.”

She’s not a big facials gal, but constantly gets them because the results are that good.

“A lot of the time people think facials are so relaxing, but they’re not. They’re painful, they sting … you could do a peel, you could do extractions,” she admitted to the outlet. “I hate going to get a facial because it’s like tugging and pulling and peeling and things but it’s necessary.”

Keep scrolling to see Eva Longoria’s transformation photos amid plastic surgery speculation.