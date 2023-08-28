Yellowstone star and country singer Lainey Wilson is showing off a brand-new body following a 70-lb. weight loss. She rocked a figure-hugging corset top along with tight snakeskin pants featuring her signature bell bottom style for “A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson” performance at New York City’s National Sawdust on August 25, 2023.

The 2023 ACM Female Artist of the Year, 31, performed hits off her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country, including “Heart Like A Truck,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Atta Girl.”

Lainey, declared 2020 would be her “year of health” and started by changing up her diet to be heavy on fruits, vegetables, protein and occasional carbs. She cut out sugar, dairy and processed foods, saying they triggered pain and inflammation in her body. The “Dirty Looks” singer also hired a personal trainer and took up a variety of physical activities including running and hiking. The weight came off gradually in a healthy way.

Getty Images (2)

In January, a TikTok video showing her pert posterior quickly went viral, catching Lainey’s attention. She responded in a video saying, “I can’t even scroll on TikTok without seeing my fat butt,” then joked, “Whatever brings ’em in. Just go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. However you found me, I’m happy you’re here.”

Lainey later told ET Canada in April she ended up embracing the video of her behind. “I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I’m ok with that. I think ‘what would Dolly Parton do?’” She added, “You know, I’ve been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music … you’re welcome!”

In June 2023, the Baskin, Louisiana, native shot down rumors that she took weight loss gummies to shed pounds and chalked up her slimmer physique to how much energy she puts into her live shows.

“Alright y’all, by now I’m sure a lot y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well, surprise, it ain’t true,” Lainey stated in an Instagram video, adding, ”People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies.”

“I don’t want y’all spending your money on something that ain’t real. Do not fall for it,” she continued. “If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life. And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”