Lainey Wilson might have a heart like a truck, but her boyfriend isn’t dragging it through the mud! The country singer and Yellowstone star debuted her man, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. However, they’ve been dating for much longer than that, and Lainey is slowly letting fans know more about their relationship.

Who Is Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges?

Football fans might recognize Devlin, as he was once a quarterback at Alabama’s Samford University and was later signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He then signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in September 2021, although the team announced Devlin’s retirement from professional football less than a year later, in April 2022. Today, Devlin sells real estate with Mossy Oak Properties in Louisiana.

In addition to football, Devlin is known for his duck calling skills — which is how he earned the nickname “Duck” during his time at Samford. He won the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship.

When Did Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Start Dating?

Though Lainey and Devlin only walked the red carpet together for the first time in 2023, they’ve been together for more than two years. The musician told People she wanted to wait to introduce him to the world because she wanted to see if he was “in it for the right reasons.”

“Turns out, he is,” Lainey added.

As for how their relationship began, Lainey revealed that she and Devlin spent their first date at “this old place called Silverados,” which left the singer feeling impressed.

“It had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.,” she said. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’”

Now, Devlin is happy to support his girlfriend in her rising country music career. “Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,’” she continued. “He knows how important this dream is to me.”

Devlin has even inspired Lainey’s music in new ways, as she said, “I was never really able to write love songs, because I don’t know if I had actually felt it, but I’m writing me some love songs now. I’m grateful for him.”

The former football player has also proven himself to be Lainey’s biggest fan. She often appears on his TikTok account. In one June 2023 video, he tagged along to one of his girlfriend’s photoshoots and was mesmerized by her beauty.

“Went to one of those photo shoot things with Lainey.. I’d go to another one Yeah I’m simping hard,” he captioned the clip.