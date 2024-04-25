Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new album by taking a private vacation with boyfriend Travis Kelce and pals Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. The NFL star’s mom, Donna Kelce, confirmed the couples’ getaway while appearing at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24.

Donna, 71, revealed that she received a photo from Travis, 34, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with Taylor, 34, Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 29, according to People. The group was enjoying time on the beach in the shot, Donna reportedly dished.

She shared the anecdote because Bradley was also at the QVC summit. The two crossed paths at Bradley’s Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak food truck and Donna told the actor, “Trav told me you were going to be here.” A sweet video of the exchange has been making the rounds on social media.

Gigi and Taylor are longtime friends and it looks like they’re making sure their boyfriends also become pals. Taylor has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs star since August 2023, while Gigi and Bradley were first linked in October 2023.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

It’s the last stretch of downtime for the pop star, as she’ll be returning to her Eras tour when the European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9. Taylor will be overseas performing shows until August.

Meanwhile, Travis isn’t expected to return to the football field for training camp until the middle of summer and he’s already confirmed that he’ll be supporting his famous girlfriend on the road. Plus, he has some other projects of his own in the works, including his hosting gig on the new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The A-list couple has been making the most of their time off together in recent weeks. For the most part, they’ve been spending time in California, but in March, they took a romantic trip to the Bahamas.

Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department includes two songs that fans think are about Travis. “The Alchemy” features Taylor using various football references while singing about a new relationship, while “So High School” includes several nods to the pair’s romance.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? It’s just a game but really, I’m betting on all three for us two,” she sings in one verse, referencing an old video of Travis playing “marry, kiss or kill,” and choosing to kiss Taylor. The song continues, “Get my car door isn’t that sweet? Then pull me to the backseat, no one’s ever had me, not like you.” When the pair stepped out in New York City in October 2023, fans went wild over paparazzi videos of Travis opening the car door for the singer.

The 31-song double album came out on April 19.