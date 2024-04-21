Taylor Swift’s trainer revealed just how hard the singer worked to get in shape – and stay in shape – for the Eras tour. “Her work ethic is just incredible,” Kirk Myers, who founded Dogpound Gym and has been working with Taylor for nearly 10 years, confirmed.

“Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like [Taylor],” the fitness expert told Vogue in an interview published on April 19, adding that her exercise program was “really hard” while she prepared for the tour.

“We approached her training for the Eras tour with the mindset like a professional athlete,” Kirk added. “There was an ‘offseason’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was.” He said that Taylor, 34, hits the gym “up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day” when she isn’t on the road. The workouts focus on “strength, conditioning and targeting her core,” while the “Fortnight” hitmaker implements cardio on her own time.

However, workouts didn’t stop during the “in-season,” as Kirk said the pop star “trained during the entire tour,” averaging two workouts a week in addition to multiple concerts. “In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility and biomechanics,” Kirk explained. A chiropractic physician was also brought in to help with recovery.

“If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically,” Kirk said, referring to the three-plus-hour concert. “Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to the gym. That’s Taylor.”

In a December 2023 interview, Taylor gave some of her own insight into what it took to train for the demanding Eras tour. “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she told Time magazine. “Fast for fast songs and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

Despite her incredible work ethic, even the Grammy winner takes a break sometimes. The day after a run of shows, she said she does “not leave [her] bed except to get food and take it back to [her] bed and eat it there.” She added, “It’s a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go ‘crunch, crunch, crunch,’ from dancing in heels.”

Taylor is in the midst of a two-month hiatus from the tour. She’ll be back on the road beginning May 9, which is when she kicks off the summer European leg.