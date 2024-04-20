Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Kiss in Fortnight Challenge Video

Is Taylor Swift in her PDA era? All signs point to yes as the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer posted a video featuring a sweet kiss from boyfriend Travis Kelce for her Fortnight Challenge.

After the release of Taylor’s highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department album, she asked her fans to participate in the challenge by posting a video showing different moments from their lives.

“A lot can happen in a fortnight when you’re a Swiftie. The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge, showing 14 clips from 14 moments of your life … only on @YouTube Shorts,” the Taylor Nation X account wrote on Friday, April 19.

Taylor, 34, started off the challenge by posting her own video. Along with Travis, 34, giving her an adorable smooch while she was cooking, the Grammy winner shared clips of herself performing on stage during the Eras tour, working out and sewing.

However, there were more than a few winks to Travis. Fans saw Taylor sewing while wearing a Kansas University sweatshirt, and the NFL star is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Another clip showed Taylor icing her homemade cinnamon rolls, which she brought to Travis before she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

Travis and Taylor began dating in the summer of 2023. Since then, both have been seen supporting one another at various events. Taylor even famously changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” during a couple of her performances to specifically reference Travis as he watched from the crowd. She was also there when the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl and congratulated Travis on the field with a kiss.

Graham Denholm / Getty Images

While Taylor is adorably happy with Travis now, she wrote the tracks for TTPD soon after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and her short but intense fling with The 1975 front man Matty Healy. Her song “Fortnight” shows the song’s protagonist having trouble coping with the end of a torrid love affair due to both parties having to return to someone else.

“I love you, it’s ruining my life,” Taylor sings repeatedly throughout the tune.

She continues, “Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her.”

The next line goes, “Now you’re at the mailbox, turned into good neighbors / My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him.”

Several Swifties believe the song references Taylor’s relationship with Matty, 35, simply due to a fortnight meaning 14 days. While Matty and Taylor dated for longer than two weeks, the brief relationship mentioned in the tune seems to hint at their short love affair.