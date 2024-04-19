After Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated new album The Tortured Poet Department on April 19, 2024, fans began buzzing about a “Fortnight” challenge the Grammy winner teased. The singer finally revealed what it entails on Friday, April 19, and how Swifties can to get involved.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Fortnight Challenge?

As a “Fortnight” refers to a two-week span of time and is TTPD’s lead single, Taylor requested fans post moments of their life along the theme of “14” in a social media post she shared on April 19, 2024.

“The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge, showing 14 clips from 14 moments of your life… only on @YouTube Shorts,” the post on X read.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

The “loml” songstress announced the challenge in a YouTube Short video on April 18, 2024. The link came via her online store, where fans could purchase the single.

Sitting at a manual typewriter, Taylor pounded out on a piece of paper, “First Single: Fortnight (feat. Post Malone).” Underneath, she typed, “Join the For a Fortnight Challenge,” adding the date, “April 19,” but provided no other details.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Fortnight’ About?

The title’s meaning refers to a two-week span. The lyrics imply a torrid affair that the song’s protagonist is having problems coping with after both parties had to go back to someone else. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” she sings repeatedly throughout the tune.

It’s implied the pair live next to each other, with the lyrics, “Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her.”

Taylor goes on to sing, “Now you’re at the mailbox, turned into good neighbors / My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him.”

Getty Images

Taylor Swift Collaborated With Post Malone on ‘Fortnight’

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song,” the “Karma” singer captioned an Instagram photo of the duo’s single art on April 18, 2024, announcing “Fortnight” as TTPD‘s lead single.

Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight Challenge Have Anything to Do With Fortnite?

Some speculated that the “Anti-Hero” singer would be performing a concert on the video game and gaming platform Fortnite. DJ Marshmello performed the first concert on the platform in 2019, and other artists have followed suit, including Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

However, it doesn’t appear Taylor’s song and the video game have anything in common except for a word that is pronounced the same way.