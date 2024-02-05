Taylor Swift has a lot to celebrate as the first-ever four-time Album of the Year winner in Grammys history. The “Anti-Hero” singer accepted the historic award at the ceremony on Sunday, February 4, with a touching speech dedicated to her fans and colleagues.

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the show to present Taylor, 34, with the monumental award for her Midnights album.

“I wanna say, I get to work with one of my best friends, who is not only one of my best friends, but also a once in a generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff,” she began her speech. “Lana Del Rey, who is hiding. But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspirations they have if it’s not for the work that she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now.”

“I want to say that this is the greatest moment of my life, but … I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love,” she continued. “Or when I’m shortlisting a music video or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band. Or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.”

Taylor went on to say that for her, “the award is the work” and that all she wants to do is “keep being able to do this.”

“I love it so much, it makes me so happy,” the “Lavender Haze” artist concluded. “It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I wanna do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown, thank you so much.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on in the night, Taylor announced that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released this spring.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.“