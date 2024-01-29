Whether the “dads, Brads and Chads” liked it or not, Taylor Swift has been a sideline staple this NFL season, regularly supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce from the box at Kansas City Chiefs games.

But after fans saw Taylor on the field celebrating Travis and the Chiefs win the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024, they can’t help but wonder if the Grammy winner will make it to Las Vegas for the February 11 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Will Taylor Swift ​Attend ​the Super Bowl to Support Travis Kelce?

Taylor has attended ​12 Chiefs games since she made her relationship with Travis public in September 2023, so it feels safe to say that she would like to cheer her boyfriend on at his biggest game yet. The question becomes if Taylor’s busy schedule will allow her to attend the big game.

Taylor’s short break from the Eras tour, which had its last show of 2023 on November 27, will end on February 7, when she will begin a four-night stop at Tokyo Dome in Japan. After her final Tokyo show on February 10, Taylor will be off the hook until she touches down in Melbourne, Australia for her series of three nightly shows beginning on February 16.

So, while Taylor will technically have a day off on Super Bowl Sunday, she will have less than a day to get from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see her man face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Can Taylor Make It From Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Time?

Let’s do the math. Taylor’s concert is set to end at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, Tokyo time, which is 6 a.m. on Saturday ​in Las Vegas. It ​takes a minimum of 13 hours to get from Tokyo to Las Vegas. If Taylor left immediately after her concert, that would allow her to touch down in Las Vegas sometime Saturday night, leaving her with plenty of time before the following day’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

And that’s if she flew commercially. With a private jet, Taylor can likely make it to Sin City even quicker than that, potentially landing in Vegas sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. local time on Saturday, nearly 24 hours before the game starts.

How Did Taylor Swift React to Travis Kelce Making It to the Super Bowl?

NFL cameras caught Taylor, who rushed from the box to the field after the game, planting a congratulatory kiss on Travis’ lips following his win against the Ravens. The “Lover” singer had a big smile on her face as cameras panned to her reaction ​during Travis’ postgame “You have to fight for the right to party” chant to the audience as the Chiefs accepted their AFC ​championship trophy.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, Taylor told Travis after the game that she had “never seen anything like that [her] life.”