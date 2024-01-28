Taylor Swift’s Game Day Style: Breaking Down All of the Outfits She’s Worn While at Chiefs Games

After just one season as an NFL WAG, Taylor Swift already has her game day style nailed down. The Grammy winner has worn a plethora of fashionable outfits to cheer on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Of course, Taylor usually makes sure to don some form of Chiefs apparel at the games. Whether it’s a jacket or a red hat, she’s never shy about who she’s rooting for. The rest of her look is always to die for, too. From skirts to leather pants and more, we’ve seen the singer pair her Chiefs merchandise with many different ensembles.

Keep scrolling through the gallery below to see photos of Taylor’s game day style!