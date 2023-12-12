Taylor Swift Sits Next to Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna at Chiefs Vs. Bills Game in Kansas City

Taylor Swift continues to prove how close she’s become to boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, as the pair sat together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.

The Grammy winner, 33, wore a vintage red and black Chiefs jersey in her sixth appearance watching the team this season. Taylor and Donna, 71, were seen sitting together at the first game she attended on September 24, when the Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears.

Fans were stunned to see the pop superstar in the stands as the couple had kept their romance private until then. It was their unofficial coming out after Travis, 34, revealed in July that he tried and failed to slip Taylor his phone number via a friendship bracelet during her Kansas City Eras tour stop.

Taylor and Donna reunited again when the Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos on October 12, sitting together and cheering on Travis. The “Anti-Hero” singer was photographed whispering into Donna’s ear several times, as the NFL mom burst out laughing.

Donna shared her feelings about her son’s romance with Taylor in a November 15 interview with Access Hollywood. “You know what, they’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets,” she told the outlet, adding, “They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

Taylor, meanwhile, blew fans’ minds when she revealed that their romance had been going on for much longer than they had originally believed.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the “August” songstress explained in her interview after being named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year on December 6.

“We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” she continued.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor dished. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The Pennsylvania native explained why she’s been a constant presence at his games when her schedule allows.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there, and we don’t care,” she shared, adding, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”