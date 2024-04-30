Julia Gagnon is a standout contestant on season 22 of American Idol. The talented singer made a statement during her audition and has now advanced to the top 7. Who is this rising star?

Who Is American Idol’s Julia Gagnon?

Julia is a college student at the University of Southern Maine. While she is studying history and on the pre-law track in college, she is also an aspiring singer who is competing on season 22 of American Idol. Before auditioning for Idol, Julia was working at a clothing store.

In middle school, Julia started singing after her chorus teacher noticed her talent and urged her to enter a talent show. “She actually is the one who really pushed me and supported me to harness music as kind of a therapy and an outlet,” Julia revealed.

In summer 2023, she won first place in Central Maine Idol, which led her to audition for American Idol in the fall. During her audition, Julia received one of three platinum tickets, which allowed her to bypass an entire portion of the competition and move directly on to the second round of Hollywood week.

What Nationality is American Idol’s Julia Gagnon?

Julia is Guatemalan. She was born in Guatemala and lived in an orphanage there for two years before relocating to the United States. As a toddler, she moved in with her adoptive family in Maine.

“I didn’t know what my birth family looked like,” she admitted. “I didn’t have anybody who looked like me. Even in the schools that I went to, I didn’t have anybody who looked like me.” Julia said looking different led her to being targeted by bullies in school.

“I really didn’t want anybody to look at me,” she shared. “I would try to blend in the best I could. I, like, killed my hair trying to straighten it and just be like everybody else.”

American Idol’s Julia Gagnon Was Adopted

Julia grew up as an only child in Maine with her adoptive family. However, she revealed that she reconnected with her birth mother, who still lives in Guatemala, in 2023.

“She wasn’t sure how long she was going to live and neither was I,” Julia explained, referring to her birth mother’s health issues. “She said that she wanted me to do something just, like, big. She wanted [to] see me go big with the gift that she thought I had.”

Is American Idol’s Julia Gagnon Engaged?

Julia got engaged to Nate Haven in December 2023, his parents confirmed in an interview with CentralMaine.com. The couple met while Julia was attending college in New York and bonded over their love of music. They seemingly started dating around the end of 2021.