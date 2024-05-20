After going 47 days without being photographed together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were snapped going on a date to West Hollywood’s Soho House private members club on Sunday, May 19.

The pair reunited to support J. Lo’s child Emme at a school event in Santa Monica, California. Afterward, Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, grabbed dinner together, although they looked tense and showed no PDA while approaching the elevator to take them to the rooftop club.

The Accountant star dressed down in a gray T-shirt and jeans, while Jen looked stylish in baggy trousers and a turtleneck, although it was hard not to notice the toned-down color palette beige and olive green.

When the pair finally reunited on May 16, after weeks apart to attend Ben’s child Fin’s school play, the Hustlers star wore a subdued tan sweater and jeans, unlike her normally flashy colorful looks.