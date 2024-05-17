Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together amid the A-lister’s ongoing marriage troubles. The couple made a unified front to support Ben’s child Fin Affleck’s school play in Los Angeles on Thursday, May, 16.

Ben, 51, was behind the steering wheel of their car while reaching over to unlock the doors for J. Lo, 54, and her child Emme Muniz, according to photos published by In Touch. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer donned wide-leg jeans, a cream turtleneck and a high, tight ponytail while reaching for the car door handle. Emme, who is twins with brother Max Muniz, also dressed casually in sneakers, light-wash jeans and a white T-shirt.

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” an eyewitness told the outlet at the time. “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

A separate source told the outlet that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.”

J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor welcomed kids Violet Affleck, Fin and Samuel Affleck during his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front,” the source continued to the publication. “Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Bennifer tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. The pair called off their first engagement in 2003, days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

After Ben and Jen said “I Do,” their romance wasn’t the only relationship that blossomed in the family as Emme and Fin became best friends and close stepsiblings.

In 2022, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Fin and Emme were “definitely besties” and “J. ​Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was.”

“Even Jen Garner was amazed,” the insider dished at the time. “She‘s happy that [Fin] has found such a good friend in Emme.”

It’s been nearly two years since the Air actor and This Is Me … Now star became Mr. and Mrs. and their marriage hasn’t been easy.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that J. Lo and Ben need to make “adjustments” in their marriage to save it. The couple has been living on separate coasts while Ben has been filming the Accountant sequel ​in Los Angeles and Jennifer has been making moves in the Big Apple.

“This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while. And they’re both dealing with it in different ways,” the source revealed, sharing that J. Lo craves constant attention from Ben, who “gets defensive and moody.”

Bennifer fueled split rumors when J. Lo arrived at the 2024 Met Gala solo on May 6 as one of the ​co-chairs of the evening. The following week, In Touch reported that they “decided to call it quits” and Ben moved out of their shared $60 million home.

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,” the source told the outlet. “There’s no way it could have lasted.”