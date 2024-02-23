Your account
emme munizs relationship with stepdad ben affleck in photos

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme’s Relationship With Stepdad Ben Affleck: Their Cute Photos Together

News
Feb 23, 2024 11:45 am·
Ben Affleck has three children of his own but he’s also taken on the important role of stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz. The actor has developed a particularly special bond with Emme, whom he’s been photographed spending time with on a number of occasions.

While the kids all seem to get along, Jennifer admitted in 2023 that it was “a really kind of emotional transition” when the blended family moved in together. “At the same time, all your dreams [are] coming true,” she added.

The twins’ father is Jennifer’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben shares his three kids – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

