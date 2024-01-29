Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme ​Muñiz has been associated with big bucks since they were a baby. In March 2008, ​J. Lo sold the rights to a photo of newborn Emme and their twin brother, Max ​Muñiz, to People for a whopping $6 million. To this day, the cover story picture is the second most expensive celebrity snapshot of all time.

However, as Emme grew up, they proved that they have what it takes to follow in their famous parents’ footsteps. Not only is Emme a talented singer just like J. Lo and their dad, Latin singer Marc Anthony, but they also are a children’s book author. This led Emme to have an impressive net worth long before their 18th birthday.

What Is Emme Muniz’s Net Worth?

Emme’s personal net worth ​is estimated to be around $1 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Emme Muniz ​Make Money?

Emme, then only 11 years old, stole the show during Jennifer’s February 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performance, belting out ​J. Lo’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” alongside their mother.

And that wasn’t the first time Emme showed off their vocal chops to the masses. In May 2019, Emme proved they had pipes while performing Alicia Keys‘ “If I Ain’t Got You” during a vlog uploaded to their mother’s YouTube channel. Clips of Emme’s perfectly on-key rendition quickly went viral.

In June 2019, Emme and ​J. Lo did a duet of “Limitless” at the Grammy winner’s It’s My Party tour — a moment Jennifer posted about via X later that night.

“I can’t take it!” she shared with a clip from the special moment, adding #ProudMama to her post.

In June 2020, Emme once again took the stage with Jennifer at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. The duo performed a duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” before Emme led their mother into another performance of “Let’s Get Loud.”

“[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,” Jennifer said on stage about her child. “So, this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time.”

Though it is unclear how much Emme gets paid for these performances, they have no doubt set Emme up for success should they choose a career in performance arts.

One guaranteed stream of income is Emme’s children’s book, titled Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day, which was released in September 2020 when they were just 13 years old. The book, published by Crown Books for Young Readers, became a New York Times bestseller.

Does Emme Muniz Want to Become a Professional Singer?

Despite Emme’s musical talent, they don’t want to make a career out of it, Jennifer revealed during a February 2020 interview with Extra.

“[They’re] not going to work professionally. A lot of people are asking me that,” she told the outlet at the time, adding that a mutual love for performing is something the mother-child duo bonds over.

“I ask [them] to do these things and if [they] want to [they] can, and if [they don’t] want to that’s fine with me too,” she concluded.