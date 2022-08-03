Emme Muniz and Jennifer Lopez Love to Hit the Stores! See Photos of Their Cutest Shopping Sprees

Shop ’til they drop! Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz have become fan-favorites over the years, and they’ve had some adorable shopping sprees together! Although the two differ in terms of fashion tastes, J. Lo makes sure her child always embraces their own chic style.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021, adding that the teen has even “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for the “On the Floor” artist even though they have “varying tastes in fashion.”

That month, the dynamic duo were spotted visiting local stores in Los Angeles over the 2021 holiday season. Even Jennifer’s then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck (whom she married in July 2022), joined them as they shopped for a pair of new glasses for Emme on one occasion.

Not only that, but the spouses have also brought their other respective kids along with Emme on shopping sprees. In addition to the trendy teen, J. Lo shares son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares kids Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

When it comes to style preferences, the source described how Emme leans toward an “edgier” look, whereas their mom tends to appreciate “glam” a little more.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the insider said at the time. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

However, browsing for new clothes isn’t the only pastime the Marry Me actress and her child enjoy doing together. The two also have a knack for music, which Emme likely got from the talented Bronx native as the teenager showed off their impressive vocals for the first time with Jennifer at the 2020 Super Bowl. Two years later, the mother-child team were seen on stage again at Dodger Stadium in L.A. in June 2022, belting out a powerful rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the source continued, adding that they also love “writing music, singing and dancing” with J. Lo. “On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

