Whirlwind trip! Emme Muñiz has been rocking tons of stylish looks during their European vacation with their mom, Jennifer Lopez, and the singer’s new husband, Ben Affleck. Photos of the teen’s outfits prove they definitely take after their famous parent’s bold sense of style!

Emme, 14, and their twin brother, Maximilian “Max” Muñiz, whom J. Lo, 53, shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, accompanied their mom and the Justice League actor, 49, on their trip to France. Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina, also tagged along for the adventure. The blended family has been photographed all over Paris since touching down in mid-July.

For their part, the Lord Help Me author has been donning tons of trendy ensembles — from stylish jeans and graphic T-shirts to combat boots and unique jewelry.

The family vacation happened on the heels of the “On the Floor” singer and the Deep Water actor getting married in Las Vegas, Life & Style confirmed on July 17. The A-listers previously split in 2004 after their engagement garnered an overwhelming amount of attention. However, they found their way back to each other in April 2021 following Jennifer’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers actress wrote on her website following her and Ben’s nuptials. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple apparently “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel,” but they were luckily still able to officially say, “I do.”

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued via her blog. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Emme seems to be in support of their mother’s new chapter with the Argo director. The celebrity kiddo even posed for a photo-op in Elvis Presley’s pink vintage Cadillac during the ceremony in Sin City.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Emme’s stylish outfits from their European vacation with J. Lo and Ben!