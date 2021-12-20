A budding fashionista! Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz’s style has transformed from a cute kid to an edgy teenager. With a superstar mom, it’s no surprise the adolescent is already experimenting with fashion.

Emme and her twin brother, Max, are the only children of J. Lo and ex-husband Marc Anthony and have been in the spotlight since their birth in 2008. In recent years, Emme has embraced her creative side — whether it’s performing with her mom at the Super Bowl or showing off her chic style.

Now that Emme is a teenager, it’s clear she has a bit more say over her personal style. In May 2021, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared an adorable selfie with her “coconuts,” and the photo revealed Emme’s adorable bob haircut. Months later, the celebrity kiddo dyed her curls electric blue.

In addition to her cool ‘do, Emme also dresses super trendy. In December, she was photographed shopping with her mom and Ben Affleck wearing an oversized denim jacket. While her hair was no longer blue, Emme rocked a streak of red in her bangs.

Days prior, the mother-daughter pair wore matching ripped jeans while visiting Bed, Bath and Beyond. That being said, the budding fashionista also varies her look.

In August, she attended an event in Los Angeles with the Second Act star and wore a long patterned skirt, white crop top and oversized cardigan. Emme loves pairing her outfits, whether they are dressy or casual, with Converse or Vans sneakers.

It’s likely Emme will take fashion advice from her A-list mom as she gets older. She gushed over J. Lo during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020.

“My mom is just amazing,” Emme said at the time. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

The admiration is definitely mutual. Jen called Emme a “natural” when it comes to her performance chops, gushing that she has her “daddy’s voice” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Her mom’s support helped her overcome performing in front of large crowds.

“When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore,” Emme said in a YouTube video. “I like being up on the stage and the dancers are all behind me. Because, every show, I look in a different direction to see who’s behind me. My favorite person to see is my mom.”

Keep scrolling to see Emme’s style transformation!