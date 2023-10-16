Jennifer Lopez and child Emme kicked the week off right by having a mommy-and-me shopping date at a Los Angeles flea market on Monday, October 16. The A-lister and Emme held hands through the city streets and wore comfy athleisure wear.

J. Lo donned a white, oversized long-sleeved sweater and shimmery grey leggings during the outing and a matching chained handbag. Emme, for their part, rocked a grey graphic T-shirt, black cargo shorts and checkered vans. Keep scrolling to see photos of J. Lo and Emme’s shopping date!