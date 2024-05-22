: Jennifer Lopez Weight Loss Transformation: Before, After Photos

Jennifer Lopez has always had one of the best bodies in Hollywood and the A-lister’s physique has remained breathtakingly fabulous over the years. The Wedding Planner actress hasn’t gatekept her health and fitness routine and even opened up about a recent weight loss transformation in May 2024.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” J. Lo said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”