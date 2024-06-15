Kate Middleton Steps Out for 1st Appearance at Trooping the Colour Since Cancer News: See Photos

Kate Middleton stepped out to attend Trooping the Colour ​2024, marking her first public appearance since announcing her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales, 42, celebrated father-in-law King Charles III, who is fighting prostate cancer, on Saturday, June 15, at the Horse Guards Parade in London. She was joined by husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

One day before the military parade, Kate announced she would be in attendance via a statement shared by Kensington Palace. She also shared an update on how she’s been doing amid her cancer treatment.

“There are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she wrote. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”