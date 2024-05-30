Princess Kate Middleton has missed royal duties amid her ongoing treatment after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She was named the Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023 and fans are wondering if the Princess of Wales will attend the 2024 Trooping the Colour Ceremony.

Will Kate Middleton Attend Trooping the Colour 2024?

Fans will not see Kate at the annual military ceremony. She was set to hold a position at the traditional Colonel’s Review on June 8, 2024, during the salute. The Trooping the Colour will take place the following week on June 15, 2024, and it is likely that she will not be in attendance.

“This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News on May 30, 2024. “On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”

A rep for Kate told the outlet one week prior that “the princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.”

When Did Kate Middleton Attend Her First Trooping the Colour?

Kate ​attended the event that celebrates the birthday of the British Sovereign for the first time in 2011 after tying the knot to husband Prince William.

When Was Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer?

Princess Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery in January 2024. Her health became a concern amongst the public as she remained out of the public eye.

Two months later, Kate announced that she was diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer.

“[My] medical team advised preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she said in a video posted via X on March 22, 2024. “[It has] taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start treatment, also to explain to kids and to reassure them I will be OK.”

That April, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kate’s “day-to-day routine is trying to get her strength back.”

“Kate’s anxious to get back to juggling royal duties and the children, but that will take some time,” the source admitted. “Thankfully, she has the love and support of her family.”

Kate and Prince William share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Ahead of the 2024 Trooping the Colour, a different source exclusively told Life & Style that Kate is “feeling a lot of pressure” even though “no one is push­ing” her “to do anything but recover.”

“She doesn’t want the world to see her like this, and she doesn’t want to delay getting back to work as a royal even more, either,” the source said in May 2024.