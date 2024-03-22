Many fans grew concerned about Princess Kate Middleton when Kensington Palace announced she underwent an abdominal procedure in January 2024. After she spent months out of the spotlight, Kate resurfaced to reveal she has been diagnosed with cancer. What are the latest updates on her health?

Why Did Kate Middleton Have Surgery?

Kate’s health issues first made headlines when it was revealed she had a “planned” abdominal surgery in January 2024. One day after the operation, Kensington Palace shared an update about her recovery process.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate was discharged from the hospital on January 29, 2024. The palace confirmed she returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, to focus on her recovery with her family.

“She is making good progress,” the palace’s statement explained. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Despite the palace’s initial comments that she would be staying out of the spotlight until the end of March 2024, many people wondered if there was more to the story. Several conspiracy theories quickly began circulating online about her disappearance, though the palace didn’t share any more insight about the situation.

When Was Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer?

Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer on March 22, 2024, in a video shared by the BBC.

“[My] medical team advised preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” the Princess of Wales began in the clip. “[It has] taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start treatment, also to explain to kids and to reassure them I will be OK.”

She then explained that her husband, Prince William, has been a “great source of comfort and reassurance” for her during the difficult time.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Kate also explained she wanted her kids Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis to fully understand the situation before she publicly announced the news. “As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said.

What Type of Cancer Does Kate Middleton Have?

Despite revealing that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, Kate has not confirmed what type of cancer she has.