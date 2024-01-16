The 2024 celebrity baby boom kicked off with the arrivals of some adorable newborns just after the new year. Some celebrities also had their little ones at the end of 2023, but waited until January to share the news with their fans.

One of the most anticipated baby announcements of 2024 came from Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Despite fan speculation that the actress was pregnant in 2023, she never confirmed that she was expecting until she announced her baby’s arrival on January 6, 2024.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see more of 2024’s celebrity birth announcements!