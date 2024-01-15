Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Rachel Beaver became a mom for the second time when she gave birth to baby No. 2, son River Elliott Valentine Houp, on January 12 with boyfriend Scott Houp.

“My heart is so full,” Rachel, 21, wrote alongside her Instagram birth announcement on Sunday, January 14.

Fans of the former MTV star flooded the comments section of her post with well wishes. “You really did THAT! i’m so proud of you girl. he’s beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another added, “River looks so cute in these pics congratulations on the arrival of your son.”

Nicholas Lowell, brother of Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra, chimed in, saying, “He’s so precious. congratulations ray!” Former Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler and her mom, Jaime Szot, also sent their “Congrats.”

Rachel’s mom, Stephanie Beaver, who frequently appeared on the series, shared a series of photos of her newborn grandson to her profile, writing, “My perfect new grandbaby Mimi loves you so much river !!!”

The Tennessee native – who is already mother to daughter Hazelee Rae, whom she welcomed in February 2019 with ex Drew Brooks – shocked fans when she announced her second pregnancy in August 2023.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for quite some while now…” she captioned photos of her baby bump. “I’m very happy/nervous to finally announce that I’m having another baby!!! These past few months have been full of some of the most life changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn’t change a thing for the world.”

She added, “Your daddy & I can’t wait to meet you!” before asking fans to “be kind.” “It took a lot for me to post this. if you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself.”

Rachel opened up about her pregnancy and her relationship shortly after sharing the big news, telling The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that baby No. 2 was not an “oopsie.”

“We live together and co-parent two kids, as he has a daughter himself,” she said in August 2023. “This baby was planned. I didn’t want my children to be too far apart.”

MTV fans were first introduced to Rachel and her growing family during season 2 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in October 2019 as she and costar Kiaya Elliott replaced season 1 stars Jade Cline and Lexi Tatman. Sadly, after just three seasons, the network canceled Young and Pregnant in March 2023, reportedly due to low ratings.