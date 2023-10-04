Jelly Roll Is Focusing on Health in 2023: Inside His Weight Loss Transformation Through the Years

Those who have followed Jelly Roll since his hip hop days know that the country singer has long struggled with his weight. In a 2018 Instagram post, Jelly — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — revealed that in 2015, he weighed more than 500 pounds. The doctor’s scale only reached 500, so he was advised to visit a “meat processor or truck stop” to find out his actual weight.

“It was the one of the most embarrassing days of my life,” Jelly wrote. He started his weight loss journey in 2016 and lost 200 pounds. And though he gained weight back over the years, the “Need a Favor” singer said 2023 would be the year he focused on his health.

“I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon,” he told Music Mayhem in December 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Jelly Roll’s weight loss transformation through the years.