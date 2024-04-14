jelly roll reveals how he lost 70 pounds training for 5k

Jelly Roll is celebrating his recent weight loss as he prepares to run a 5K race in May. The country singer opened up about how he’s shed the pounds amid his 2024 health and fitness journey.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” Jelly, 39, told People in an interview published on April 13. “I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

The 5K takes place on May 7 in Pasadena, California. Throughout the summer, the “Son of a Sinner” singer will play various shows and festivals across the United States before embarking on his tour, which kicks off on August 27 and runs until the end of October.

“I feel really good,” he gushed. “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Jelly announced his decision to train for the 5K in January 2024 after appearing on the “Full Send” podcast. “Kyle from the Nelk boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it,” he explained. “I believe him. I believe in myself. Bert, I love you bubba, Tom, I don’t know you, but I love you too and can’t wait to meet you. I’ll be there baby. I’m in the woods walking every morning.”

He also discussed the race in a February interview with People. “I don’t know if ‘running’ is going to be the word, but I’m definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done. Probably a brisk power walk,” he confirmed. “My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile.”

Getty (2)

The Grammy nominee added that his wife, Bunnie XO, will be there cheering him on but likely won’t participate in the race. “Poor thing, she’d have to walk so slow compared to how fast she does 3.1 miles,” he admitted. “For me, a 15-minute mile, I’m going to be huffing it a little bit. For Bunnie, a 15-minute mile is her sauntering.”

Over the years, Jelly Roll has been open about his weight loss journey. He previously recalled visiting a doctor in 2015 and finding out he weighed over 500 pounds. “It was one of the most embarrassing days of my life,” the Nashville native shared. “In late 2016 I started fighting to save my own life. I lost roughly 200 lbs. It wasn’t a fast journey, it was actually quite slow.”