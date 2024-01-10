Jelly Roll is preparing to embark on the next major step in his weight loss journey, as he announced he is training to run a 5K race in the spring.

“Yeah baby, this message is for Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura,” the rapper, 39, said in a Wednesday, January 10, Instagram Video. “I was on the Full Send Podcast this week, and Kyle from the Nelk boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it.”

The “Wild Ones” singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, continued, “I believe him, I believe in myself. Bert, I love you bubba, Tom, I don’t know you but I love you too and can’t wait to meet you. I’ll be there baby, I’m in the woods walking every morning.”

“5K by May baby, 5K by May. I mean it Bert! I mean it Bert!” he concluded his enthusiastic message.

The “Need a Favor” performer captioned his video with, “Somebody let [Bert and Tom] know I’m in for the 5K in May. Kyle Forgeard gassed me up. I’m ready to go. Anyone wanna join me?”

Jelly Roll’s decision to run a 5K, a long-distance road running competition over a distance of ​3.1 miles, comes amid his years-long weight loss journey. The CMA winner, who weighed more than 500 pounds in 2015, has already lost more than 200 pounds in recent years.

Although his weight loss hasn’t been linear, with plenty of ups and downs, The “Save Me” singer told FOX News Digital in November 2023 he shed “about 45-50” pounds while on his Backroad Baptism tour last year.

Reflecting on his health, Jelly Roll told the outlet he didn’t have any particular goals in mind. “I just want to keep doing the right thing and feeling better,” he continued at the time, adding that he was “starting to find a will to live” and wants to “lean into that.”

“I just want to be happier,” he continued. “Weight is normally directly related to mental health, so I’m trying to get that under control and the rest is following that.”

This is the second year in a row Jelly Roll has resolved to focus on his health in the new year, with the rapper saying during a December 2022 interview with Music Mayhem he planned to focus on “family and health” in 2023.

In February, Jelly Roll updated fans on his progress via X (formerly known as Twitter). “Just know that I’m doing my part — I’m working out daily… praying and meditating …. Eating better – losing weight,” he wrote. “Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour… this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time.”