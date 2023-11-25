Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Nashville House Tour and Home [Photos]

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Nashville House Is a Work of Art! See Photos of Their Home

Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) and wife Bunnie XO (Bunnie DeFord) moved into their Nashville home in 2018 and the pair is still making final touches to the property. The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host shared a clip of their under-construction home as they transformed it to host Thanksgiving celebrations in 2023.

“Just a sneak peak, so much more house & more to do. Will do full tour later,” she captioned her November 23, 2023, Instagram post.

The before and after look of their home was shockingly breathtaking and fans thought so too! Keep scrolling to see Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s house tour.