Week of April 21 – April 27. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There may be some confusion about whether you’re on the right path. While your next step might not seem all that obvious right now, there will be signs along the way, so pay close attention.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Sizzling social connections keep you on your toes this week, challenging you to make a lasting impression. If someone catches your eye, be bold and let them know.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Having a vision of what you want gets you motivated. When you come up with a game plan, you’ll find it easier to get to the finish line.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your confident feelings carry you to new heights, pushing you to reach out for something more fulfilling. This is a fab week to work on improving your image, too.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You often put others first but this week, try to make space for yourself, Virgo. Your emotions are finely-tuned to love right now, so you’ll want to make yourself available.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If romance is not running as smoothly as you’d like, now’s your chance to iron things out. Single? Your popularity soars, Libra, when new and old flames begin to surface.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re ready to put in the hard work needed to achieve your goals. Discipline and organization will be key. The same goes for steering clear of unnecessary drama!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sociable glow surrounding you makes you more attractive to others, Sagittarius. With so much going on, you could find yourself swept up in an enchanting romance.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A lot is happening at home. Therefore, you may feel like escaping every now and again. Indulge in a glamorous get-together with friends.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Whether you’re single or attached, you tend to get bored easily and want to move on to the next best thing. But stay a little longer, and you could learn tons.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Want to create a more stable and secure environment — one that really allows you to thrive and grow? Going slow and feeling your way is the best way to go, Pisces.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

At last, you have the chance to shake off the stress and regain your composure. Your entrepreneurial skills are coming through loud and clear, so make your move and set the ball rolling.