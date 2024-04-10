Week of April 14 – April 20. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Don’t let anyone push you into anything as mistakes are possible now. Thinking through your options and getting crystal clear about your top priorities are keys to being a winner.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It feels good to step out of the herd mentality and just enjoy the tranquility of being yourself. If money is a concern, this is an ideal week for getting yourself sorted.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

While it may be tempting to put off the things you need to do in favor of more playtime, doing your chores first will pay off. Then you can relax without concern, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You are a born leader with a gift for motivating others. Watch out for crossed wires though, as people misinterpreting your words could make things tricky.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A desire to show others what you’re capable of pushes you into a different league. It should be easier now to make the changes you’ve been longing to make, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If you’ve been busy working hard behind the scenes, make sure you don’t burn out. This is a fab time to think about getting away or planning a new adventure.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ll want to be extra flexible this week, Libra. Plans could change at the last minute, and you want to be ready to grab opportunities.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ability to get to the heart of an issue is your talent. Use it! When you let your instincts guide you, it will be easy to know exactly what to do.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If you’re willing to do some thoughtful planning, you can start reshaping your future. As life picks up speed, you can really go places.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Love is lingering in the wings. Whether it’s strengthening a current romance, pursuing a new crush or revisiting an old flame, enjoy the moment.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s so much you want to get done and with fabulous ideas coming through, you’re tempted to fly with them. While you may want to charge ahead, you could be better off gathering useful info so that you’re ready to leap when the time is right.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With such powerful feelings surfacing, you need to be practical about the next steps you take. Whether you want to boost your income or switch careers, results will equal the effort you put in.