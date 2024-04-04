Week of April 7 – April 13. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Possibilities abound on the work front. Watch out for crossed wires, though. You’ll want to streamline your thinking and leave zero room for others to misinterpret your messages.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With the spotlight on you, you’re happy to show others your best side. Creative thinking and a desire to fulfill your ambitions allows you to make the most of your gifts.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Misunderstandings could arise this week. If you want to keep the peace, Gemini, be absolutely crystal clear when voicing your opinions.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The soothing atmosphere around you makes this a fab time to gather info and pin down important ideas, especially in connection to your career. Money should also flow with more ease, giving you space to breathe.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Where to, Leo? Plans for a long overdue holiday could start taking shape now if you’re ready to decide where you want to go.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If you’ve been working hard, it’s time to put the brakes on and chill for a while. Once your high energy returns, crafting a new image may be what absorbs your attention.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Life is getting busy, leaving few chances to unwind. Still, it’s important to spend time with people who understand you — so make some space for your loved ones, too.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With confidence oozing from every pore, you could get noticed this week. Concerns about the future soon begin to fade when you find yourself in a position to take the lead.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This is your chance to shine and with hidden talents surfacing, you’ll want to go the extra mile. If you find it slow going, Sagittarius, focus on finishing the jobs you’ve already started first.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You may decide to take it easy and enjoy the company of your family right now. Use this period to learn more about your personal history or culture, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Have you been feeling lost? There’s a powerful sense of getting back to the real you. If you’re not sure what to do, always follow your instincts.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re in a creative peak! Thanks to the amazing combination of original ideas and streamlined thinking, you’ll begin to see opportunities pile up, Pisces.