Week of March 24 – March 30. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your reflective mood coming into play, this is a great time to understand more about yourself and how to become the superstar of your own life. As you resolve those patterns that have been holding you back, you should feel your personal power returning.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your natural popularity whips up the pace on the social scene, welcoming in more time for fun. You should also get the chance to enjoy the company of close pals.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Before you accept new people into your inner circle, make sure you don’t give away too much. Provide yourself a chance to weigh up who you’re dealing with prior to spilling the beans, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

The pull between doing what you always do and experimenting with something different could make you edgy this week, Cancer. Getting it right is a balancing act, but you know how to make it work for you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ability to multitask allows you to move through situations swiftly, Leo. But stay flexible, as plans could change without warning.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re a slick and stylish mover with your eye on the goal. Not everyone shares your standards, though, so keep expectations realistic.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Romance is a major player this week, encouraging you to take the initiative. Home could vie for your attention, as well, and you may opt for a good spring cleaning.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As fresh opportunities land in your lap, you’re ready to embrace change. Anything to do with organizing your possessions or your finances should be time well spent.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Not so long ago, it felt like you were spinning your wheels, but now life is looking up. Get out there and start networking!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

When it comes to teamwork, if you feel strongly about a situation, put your ideas forward in a balanced way. You should also be willing to take the lead, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Powerful motivation gives you a chance to put your talents to good use. Want to bring out the best with someone you love, too? Speak from the heart.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With your confidence soaring, you’ll want to show others just how capable you are, especially in the work arena. Put in the effort now, Pisces, to see real results.