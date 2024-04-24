Week of April 28 – May 4. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Group gatherings and special celebrations put you in an upbeat mood. Now’s a great time to take stock of your life and decide where you want to focus your attention in the coming year.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Not everything is straightforward this week, so stay flexible and be ready to alter your plans when necessary. If stress has been building behind the scenes, let it go.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With the social scene taking off and your pulling power switched on, you should be in the mood to party. You might even decide to be bold and take a chance on someone who you’ve been crushing on.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The combination of fab ideas and supportive people gives you the confidence to walk your talk. Now is the time to put in the extra effort, Leo!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mission this week is to take your life up a notch. You’ll want to search out info that can help you make positive changes, maybe even spruce up your talents or sharpen your skills.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Feelings are more intense this week, Libra. You’re likely to have an all-or-nothing attitude, so make sure you think before you speak. Some things you can’t take back.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With big transformations coming, life is looking up. Of course, you’ll need to play your part, Scorpio, so be ready to roll up your sleeves.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s time to get your head out of the clouds because a practical approach snags results this week. Revamp old habits and clear clutter!

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Single or not, fate could offer you the chance to link up with someone special. Keep your eyes open and if you can, get out there and socialize.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If old issues push buttons, you’ll want to try a different approach or even break free from the situation altogether. Do what feels right to you, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re ready to make things happen. A go-getting attitude will be key, though, so turn off that inner critic and trust that you’re deserving of every exciting opportunity that comes your way.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your sensual desires taking center stage, this is the week to indulge in some romance. If there’s any confusion around a relationship, let your partner know how you feel, Aries.