Week of February 25 through March 2. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your natural self confidence shines through this week, making you feel like anything is possible at the moment. If you stay grounded and work hard, a longheld dream could soon come to fruition.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

So much is changing now! As life unravels in unexpected ways, you’ll want to give yourself time to think about the best next step towards your goals, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With the good life calling, you’re ready to indulge in simple pleasures, but you’ll want to be sensible, too. Save some cash for a rainy day.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You could find yourself attracted to a project that requires lots of attention. Helpful tip: Break your to-do list into smaller tasks and give yourself plenty of rewards.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Pleasure comes from living in the moment. But rather than connecting with others, you may be more interested in your own path, especially when personal challenges capture your interest.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your desire to make your life more fun is coming through loud and clear. Fortunately, the upbeat atmosphere surrounding home and family helps you on your way.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Streamlined thinking will put you in the best position to achieve your goals, Virgo. Meanwhile, being efficient with money will help you boost your bank balance!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With work taking center stage, you’ll get the chance to show off your talents. Make some time for family and friends too, though!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Life is looking up, Scorpio. While there are plenty of challenges ahead, they are the kind of tests and trials you enjoy, so do your very best!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

On the lookout for a better job, an enticing romance or more money in your wallet? No matter what you’re after, putting the word out will get you there faster, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ambitions shine through brightly, bringing out your determination and drive. Keep your mind on what is most important now, Capricorn. If you’re willing to take the lead, do it.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Networking with friends on the hot and happening social scene should be beneficial. Sometimes things won’t go as planned, Aquarius, but what you learn makes you that much stronger.

