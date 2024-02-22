The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 finale ended with a bang and the women are taking off their diamond gloves for the epic reunion. Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley clashed more than they bonded this season and it seems like they’re not done calling each other out in the official trailer.

Where Are the ‘RHOBH’ Women Seated in the Season 13 Reunion Trailer?

The ​No. 1 women this season? Kyle and Sutton! The former child actress landed the head seat next to host Andy Cohen and Erika, Dorit and Annemarie followed behind on the right couch. Sutton earned the spot directly to Andy’s left with Garcelle sitting next to her and Crystal at the end of the couch.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Split From Mauricio Umansky During Reunion Trailer

The Halloween actress’ storyline this season was about the decline in her marriage to husband Mauricio ​Umansky. News broke of their separation in July 2023 and although the pair initially denied they were getting a divorce, they admitted they had a “rough year.”

Fans watched tension rise between Kyle and Mauricio from the start to the end of the season. The couple kept their daughters, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Portia Umansky, and Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie (whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie) out of their marital troubles – but they sat them down during the finale after reports of their split came to light.

Andy asked Kyle in the trailer if she and Mauricio “talk about divorce,” and the Bravolebrity nodded as she wiped her tears with a tissue. The TV host also asked her if they talked about living in different homes, but Kyle’s answer remains a mystery. Andy also asked Kyle how she felt about Mauricio being photographed holding hands with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater in October 2023. Unsurprisingly, Kyle admitted that it did “not feel good” seeing the PDA photos.

‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Reunion Bombshells in the Trailer

Say goodbye to the days when the women would blindly defend each other’s actions … even when they knew they were wrong.

Dorit and Kyle’s friendship was not as strong as it used to be this season and the Beverly Beach founder confirmed it while she was in her dressing room during glam time.

“Kyle sends me a text yesterday. Basically, trying to silence me,” Dorit told Erika, who told Andy to “eviscerate” the Halloween Kills star.

Dorit and Kyle went head-to-head after the designer claimed that the Curfew actress “minimized” their “friendship” this season.

“You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan [Wade] situation,” Kyle responded.

Kyle and Morgan have faced dating rumors since her separation from Mauricio went public. The women have denied the speculation, but that doesn’t mean that the RHOBH OG doesn’t feel a romantic spark with the ​country star.

“Could you see yourself with Morgan?” Andy asked Kyle. The TV personality tried to hold back a smirk and smiled.

Dorit also went in on either Sutton, Crystal or Garcelle as she forcefully asked, “What exactly do you think other than my boobs is fake on me?” Andy caught heat after he made a face seemingly implying that Dorit had gone under the knife more than once, to which she warned him, “Don’t you dare.”

Fans can expect to see Sutton and Kyle hash out their season-long issues, as well as Dorit and Garcelle and Crystal and Annemarie.

A medical emergency also popped off after Sutton started rapidly shaking once RHOBH alum Kathy Hilton made a surprise guest appearance.

When Is the ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Reunion?

Fans will see their favorite ​Southern California reality stars return to their TV screens for part 1 of the reunion on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Peacock subscribers will be able to stream the episode the following day on the streaming service.

Part 2 will air on Wednesday, March 6, and part 3 will follow on Wednesday, March 13.