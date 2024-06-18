Who Got Eliminated on Love Island USA Season 6? Cast Dumpings

Who Got Eliminated on Love Island USA Season 6? Cast Members Who Got Dumped From the Villa

Before we kick things off, a slow clap is in order for the season 6 cast of Love Island USA. Fans raved over the original singles, Aaron Evans, Coye Simmons, Hannah Smith, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Rob Rausch and Serena Page – and things got a whole lot better when the sexy bombshells entered the villa.

Love is on the cast members’ minds while they enjoy paradise in the villa and being single is the last position they want to be in as they can face an immediate elimination from the show.

That being said, who has been sent home on Love Island USA season 6?