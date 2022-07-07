Did ‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Get Plastic Surgery? Everything She’s Said About Getting Work Done

Snatched. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has undergone a complete transformation since joining the cast during the show’s seventh season in 2016. While she’s looked more fabulous than ever, fans have questioned if her changing face is a simple glow-up or if she’s had plastic surgery.

It seems like the designer upped her glam and hair game during the COVID lockdown, and Bravo viewers noticed her new look, especially during season 10 of the show. People have accused the reality star of getting a nose job and other cosmetic procedures, and she has set the record straight … on multiple occasions.

The Connecticut native-turned-international gal addressed the rumors during a Q & A on her Instagram Stories, after a fan asked if she’s ever had any work done. “The only plastic surgery I’ve had done is my boobs,” she said in January 2021. “It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox, and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face,” she continued before claiming that she’d “happily share” if and when she gets plastic surgery.

Dorit’s bestie and costar Kyle Richards has also defended her over accusations that she got a nose job. The Halloween Kills star — who has admitted to fixing her nose twice — asked plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei his professional opinion on whether or not the Beverly Beach founder got a little nose tune-up.

“Zero f–king chance,” the Los Angeles-based surgeon said in a June 2021 Instagram Stories posted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp. “First of all, there’s a vein on top — If that vein were ever touched, it would be engorged to hell,” he continued before adding that Dorit’s nose is a tad asymmetric.

However, the fashionista did undergo cosmetic surgery in July 2020, but it isn’t what most people suspect. Like most celebrities, she gained a brand new blinding smile with a fresh pair of veneers. During her Instagram reveal, she explained that she naturally had straight teeth, however, she was a heavy night grinder, leading her to undergo dental work.

“Thank you @drsamsaleh and the team @drsamsaleh_aesthetics for making me feel so comfortable every step of the way and for giving me back my smile that I’ve missed for a while,” her caption read.

