Honorary cast member! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards may be a fan favorite but her husband, Mauricio Umansky, holds the reign as the favorite “Househusband” … sorry, Joe Gorga.

As most of the Housewive’s marriages have crumbled in front of the cameras, the pair’s love has gotten even stronger and admirable more than a decade later, proving that they are definitely soulmates. Fans can’t get enough of him either, through his charm, family-oriented lifestyle and hilarious dinner conversations … IYKYK. Keep reading to learn more about Mauricio Umansky!

How Long Have Kyle and Mauricio Been Married?

The reality couple tied the knot in January 1996 and have been happily married since. Kyle had her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from a previous marriage and the real estate broker made sure she felt just as special in the nuptials.

“When my husband asked me to marry him, he also gave Farrah a little ‘engagement ring’ that was a heart with two hands holding it,” she told The Knot in November 2021.

Kyle was pregnant with their first daughter, Alexia Umansky, during the big day and the pair later welcomed daughters Sophia in 2000 and Portia in 2008.

What is Mauricio’s Job?

The ever-so-handsome reality husband is the founder and CEO of the global real estate brokerage The Agency. Before founding his own brokerage in 2011, Mauricio was a successful real estate agent that focused on luxury homes throughout California. Now, his work is global and has even helped the Housewives land extravagant properties on their getaways.

The Halloween Kills star revealed that her hubby helped find the gorgeous Turks and Caicos villa that the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stayed at during season 1. He even made an appearance on the show and got a little frisky with his wife. “I had to do the walk of shame,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “Just put that out there. You’ll have to witness to what went down later,” teasing the rest of the season at the time.

Does Mauricio Have His Own Show?

The Mexico native will star in Netflix’s upcoming docusoap Buying Beverly Hills, alongside his daughters Alexia and Farrah, who are also real estate agents. According to the Netflix press release, the show will premiere in fall 2022 and will release eight episodes during the season.

“Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the firm’s talented group of agents highlight the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles,” the Agency’s official Instagram account said in a June 2022 announcement. “We said no a–holes, but we never said no drama. Stay tuned for details!”