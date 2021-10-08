Lisa Rinna is over the moon that her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, finally dumped much-older boyfriend Scott Disick after nearly a year of dating. Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards revealed to Life and Style in an exclusive interview how Lisa initially took the news of the split.

“I mean, I think she’s just thrilled. I mean, what did she, she posted a picture of Harry Styles. Like the next day I was like, oh my God, Lisa. You never know what she’s going to do,” Kyle, who is the new spokeswoman for the skin treatment, SmoothGlo, shared.

On September 5, shortly before news of Amelia dumping Scott broke, Lisa shared an Instagram photo of Harry in concert with his hands up to his mouth, as if he was about to blow a kiss to the audience. She wrote, “Manifestation works” in the caption, which made Kyle stir the pot with the comment, “Hehehe.”

During a September 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lisa played a game of “Atonement,” where she was asked to share the worst thing she said about Scott behind his back.

“I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud. I might have thought things that weren’t very polite. Can I atone for my thoughts? Yeah,” she responded. Lisa also said that she tried “really hard” to not be negative about Scott and Amelia’s relationship and that she’d “leave it at that.”

Scott, 38, and Amelia, 20, were first spotted arriving together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party on October 31, 2020. Within a month, the two were having romantic dinners and sunset beach strolls. By February 2021, the pair became Instagram official, and when his May 26 birthday rolled around, Amelia gushed over her much older boyfriend.

“Happy birthday my love. you light up my life and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you,” she captioned her Instagram birthday tribute to Scott.

Unfortunately, Scott proved that he wasn’t completely over his former partner, Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three children with. He allegedly DMed Kourt’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in late August 2021 over how Kourtney was putting on an over-the-top PDA show with beau Travis Barker in Italy. Younes replied that he only wished Kourt happiness and that he and Scott were nowhere close to being “bros.”

The Algerian-born model then posted the alleged DM exchange, and Amelia dumped Scott shortly after it became public. She’s since been shining bright as a single lady, walking runways during fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan.