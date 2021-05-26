Dropping birthday L-bombs! Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared a sweet PDA-filled tribute to the Flip it Like Disick star in honor of his 38th birthday on Wednesday, May 26.

“Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better,” the 19-year-old wrote alongside a set of 10 intimate photos of the couple. “I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Courtesy Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

The pair sparked romance rumors in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together. They went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. The model’s mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, recently opened up about her experience meeting the Talentless founder for the first time.

“[It was] very similar to what you thought when you met him,” the 57-year-old told Andy Cohen of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Watch What Happens Live in May. “He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin] and there you go.” The Bravo star added with a laugh, “It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”

An insider previously told Life & Style the Days of Our Lives alum was “initially wary of Scott” in the early stages of his relationship with Amelia “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source explained. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

Lisa’s husband, Harry, was a little more judicial about welcoming the reality star into the family. The Mad Men alum, 69, is “a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a second source told Life & Style.

Ultimately, he is willing to give Scott the benefit of the doubt. “From what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere,” the insider added. “But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”