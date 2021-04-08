Feeling it out. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wasn’t entirely on board with daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick at first, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” the source reveals. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her. Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

The Bravo star, 57, spoke out about her 19-year-old’s romance for the first time via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 6. Lisa shared a photo of Amelia and Scott, 37, walking on the beach, in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black bucket hat. “Welp, we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” she captioned the post.

As for Scott’s family, ex Kourtney Kardashian gave the model her “seal of approval,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.” Scott and Kourtney share three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

The exes, who dated from 2006 to 2015, are dedicated to amicably coparenting their kids — and “they have this rule where they have to meet each other’s partners before the kids are introduced to them,” the insider noted.

The Flip It Like Disick personality and the Bravo guest star sparked romance rumors in October 2020, when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party at the same time. The pair then started spending more quality time together and documenting it on social media, including lavish at-home dinner dates and trips to Miami.

Prior to his relationship with the Real Housewives star’s daughter, the Talentless founder dated model Sofia Richie for nearly three years. The former flames were first spotted together in September 2017. They briefly split in May 2020, but reconnected two months later in July. They called it quits for good in August 2020.