Unexpected friendship? Scott Disick and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna‘s younger daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, were spotted partying together at a Halloween celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 37-year-old dressed as the iconic Jim Carrey character Ace Ventura in a bright Hawaiian shirt, striped red pants and black boots. The 19-year-old model wore a candy bra, pink shorts and white go-go boots, along with a pink bob wig. Scott and Amelia showed up to the spooky festivities together.

007/Photographer Group/MEGA (2)

The Los Angeles native also posted photos of Kardashian-Jenner pal Luka Sabbat on her Instagram Stories, so it seems she and the Talentless founder run in the same circles.

Amelia is the third woman Scott has been seen out with since splitting from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie in August. An insider previously told Life & Style Scott has been “playing the field” since splitting from the model after nearly three years together. He has been spotted out with former flames Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, and isn’t “settling down with anyone” at the moment.

However, his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 10 — is stronger than ever. “We’ve been in a great place for a really long time,” the Flip It Like Disick star explained on the October 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “We also want to hang out with our kids as much as possible and within doing that, it means we hang out.”

Meanwhile, Amelia revealed in August that she has a boyfriend named Mercer whom she loves “so much.” Harry Hamlin‘s daughter explained she met her man — who she said is “just like a normal kid” and not famous — through a mutual friend who invited Mercer to hang out with her and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin at Delilah’s apartment in the aftermath of a breakup.

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” she said on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast. “I was just like, him, like, that’s the one. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”