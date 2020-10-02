Courtesy of Bella Banos/Instagram

Having a hard time ~keeping up~ with Scott Disick‘s love life? No worries! We’ve got you covered. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was spotted on a date with Bella Banos on October 1. The 24-year-old model and the Talentless founder casually dined at Nobu Malibu just months after Scott’s split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie.

As it happens, Bella and the Flip It Like Disick producer go way back! In fact, the pair first sparked dating rumors after taking a trip to Costa Rica together in 2017. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” the brunette beauty told In Touch at the time. “We’re super connected.” To learn more about Bella, keep reading!

How did Scott Disick and Bella Banos meet?

According to Bella, she was introduced to the E! personality through one of her ex-boyfriends two years before they started seeing each other. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together,” she noted.

What does Bella Banos do for a living?

Based on her social media, she’s a high-fashion model and influencer. Although Bella’s Instagram following is under 100,000, she does work with brands like Fashion Nova on sponsored content. Additionally, Bella has a YouTube channel that features workout videos and vlogs.

Is Bella Banos friends with any of the Kardashians?

Out of the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, she only follows Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on Instagram. However, they don’t follow her back and appear to have no mutual friends. That said, Kylie’s ex Tyga does follow Bella.

Who else has Bella Banos dated?

Bella has seemingly remained single since things with Scott fizzled out in 2017. Moreover, it looks like he’s the only high-profile love interest she’s had.

As it stands, Scott has yet to acknowledge his possible romance with Bella — and it’s unlikely that he ever will! Not only does the New York native not follow her on Instagram, but he’s also never commented on their previous fling. *Sips tea.*