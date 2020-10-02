Moving on? Scott Disick and model Bella Banos were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 1, five months after his split from Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, took the brunette model, 24, to Nobu, one of his go-to spots. The pair reportedly arrived and left together in the Flip It Like Disick star’s Ferrari.

MEGA

Scott wore an orange button-down shirt that was casually left open at the top, dark pants and blue and white Nike sneakers. As for his date, she rocked a black miniskirt, matching crop top and strappy black sandals.

Surprisingly, Bella and the reality dad have a history. The Los Angeles native claimed to In Touch that she was the mystery girl whom Scott brought on the now-infamous trip to Costa Rica with the Kardashian family.

The dramatic scene played out on KUWTK where Kim Kardashian demanded to see who was hiding in the bathroom. Bella insisted to In Touch that she and Scott were more serious than a fling, and at the time, she denied any drama with the famous family.

“Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” Bella told In Touch in February 2017, while adding they were introduced through an ex of hers. “At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected.”

Apparently, her joining him in Costa Rica wasn’t out of the ordinary for their arrangement. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together,” she explained.

The New York native and Sofia, 22, split in May weeks after Scott’s stint at a Colorado rehab facility. The dad of three checked himself into the facility for emotional issues stemming from the death of his parents, Jeffrey and Bonnie, but checked himself out a few days later after his location was leaked to the public.

Although the couple, who had dated for nearly three years, briefly rekindled things in early July, they were done for good a few weeks later. Things seemingly began heating up with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shortly after. The coparents share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Promos for season 19 of KUWTK even tease the longtime on-and-off couple teasing the idea of having baby No. 4 together.

It looks like Scott isn’t ready to settle down quite yet!