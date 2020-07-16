When it comes to A-listers with complicated love lives, Scott Disick definitely comes to mind. While he is primarily linked to off-again, on-again girlfriend Sofia Richie, as well as ex Kourtney Kardashian, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had a handful of other romantic relationships in between.

Scott’s dating history also includes actress Bella Thorne and celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli. That said, the Talentless founder can’t seem to shake his feelings for Sofia. Since their relationship officially began in September 2017, the pair has split a number of times but they always manage to get back together.

On May 21, 2020, a source confirmed to Life & Style that Sofia and Scott decided to “take some time apart” following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility. Days later, on May 27, the couple called it quits for good … well, sort of.

“Scott and Sofia are giving love another shot. They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style less than two months after their breakup.

“Scott is working on himself so they don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that,” the insider added. “They’re taking baby steps, and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

Scott and Sofia first sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together on the 4th of July. “They missed being around each other,” the source explained. “It’s one of those ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ situations.”

Prior to Sofia and Scott’s reunion, it briefly appeared as though the Flip It Like Disick producer and Kourtney were giving their relationship another chance. The former flames, who share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — spent a lot of time together and even shared a few flirty exchanges on Instagram.

However, things seemingly stayed platonic between them. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again,” In Touch previously reported. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace.”

