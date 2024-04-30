Travis Kelce couldn’t stop himself from packing on the PDA with Taylor Swift at Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala. A new video from inside the event surfaced on Monday, April 29, and featured the NFL star approaching his girlfriend and greeting her with a kiss on the shoulder.

In the clip, Taylor, 34, was talking to another attendee when Travis, 34, came up to her from behind and planted a kiss on her upper arm. The pop star couldn’t hide her smile as she turned to acknowledge him. The footage also gave a new glimpse of Taylor’s stunning outfit, which featured a green dress and gold necklace

The A-list couple attended The 15 and Mahomies Foundation golf classic charity gala on April 27 in Las Vegas. Taylor was seen cheering on Travis when he took the stage to auction off tickets to her Eras tour, which sold for $80,000. The next day, the NFL star hit the links to play in the charity golf game and Taylor was spotted clapping for him in the background of one social media video.

After some downtime over the last two months, Taylor is preparing to return to the Eras tour on May 9, which is when she’ll kick off the European leg in Paris. It will be her first concert since she ended a six-show run in Singapore on March 9. Amid the hiatus, the “Fortnight” singer has mostly been spending time in California with Travis.

Taylor also released her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which sold 2.6 million copies in its first week, on April 19. “My mind is blown,” she admitted on Instagram. “I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

TTPD was mostly written following Taylor’s breakups from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in the spring of 2023. However, after releasing the album, she confirmed that she had fully moved on from that difficult time in her life.

“An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” the Pennsylvania native shared amid the album’s release. “This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”