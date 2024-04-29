Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t hold back while packing on the PDA at Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies charity gala in Las Vegas.

The couple “walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight about their behavior at the event held on April 27. The source added that there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between” Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34.

“The support is there for one another,” the eyewitness added. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

Meanwhile, attendee Meghan Dunham also told the outlet that Taylor and Travis are “amazing humans.”

“Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It’s very sweet and nothing but love between the two of them,” she continued, adding that their relationship is “genuine and authentic.”

A video from inside the gala circulated on social media, which showed Taylor and Travis holding hands as they walked through the venue. Meanwhile, another clip captured the NFL player referencing Taylor as they auctioned off tickets to her Eras tour.

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” Travis told the crowd. “Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

The announcement was met with loud cheers from the crowd, and the tickets were eventually sold for $80,000, according to a post on auctioneer Harry Santa’s Instagram Story

The “Fortnight” singer and Kansas City Chiefs athlete began dating in summer 2023, while they confirmed their romance in September 2023. After they publicly revealed that they’re a romantic item, Taylor started attending several of Travis’ games and he has traveled to see her perform on her Eras tour. Meanwhile, the duo has also packed on the PDA during several date nights, and they were recently seen kissing at Coachella earlier this month.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor and Travis’ PDA initially shocked fans after she had an extremely private relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, whom she broke up with in April 2023 after six years of dating. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the “Karma” singer loves being affectionate with Travis.

“Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” ​the insider shared. “The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her.”

The source added that Taylor had “mixed feelings about Joe’s aversion to PDA” during their relationship. “Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing,” the insider continued.